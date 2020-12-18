Flynn Says Trump Can Use Military to ‘Rerun Election’: ‘It’s Not Unprecedented’
MARTIAL LAW
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump, is ramping up his calls for Trump to institute martial law to prevent President-elect Joe Biden from taking office. During a Thursday night appearance on Newsmax, Flynn insisted that Trump has “military capabilities” to force various states to redo their elections.
“There is no way in the world we are going to be able to move forward as a nation. He could immediately, on his order, seize every single one of these [voting] machines, on his order,” Flynn said, citing Trumpworld’s unhinged conspiracy theory that voting software flipped Trump votes to Biden.
“He could order the, within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities, and he could place those in states and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” he continued, adding: “I mean, it’s not unprecedented. These people are out there talking about martial law like it’s something that we’ve never done. Martial law has been instituted 64 times.”