Flynn Sentencing Delayed Again, Defense Team Awaits DOJ Inspector General Report
Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first national security adviser, is still in legal limbo as he awaits his sentencing hearing, which was once again postponed by a federal judge on Wednesday. The request for the delay was filed on Tuesday by U.S. prosecutors and defense attorneys for Flynn, who pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents. Judge Emmett Sullivan approved the request, which argued that his sentencing should be postponed until after the expected Dec. 9 release of the Department of Justice Office of Inspector General report detailing how the FBI conducted an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and more specifically, the Trump campaign. The filing noted that the anticipated report “will examine topics related to several matters raised by the defendant,” referring to Flynn’s attorneys’ previous accusations that prosecutors withheld evidence. They’ve called on the government to turn over any documents that could back up his claim that he was persuaded to lie to the FBI about his relationship with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.