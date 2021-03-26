Michael Flynn’s Brother and Sister in Law File $75 Million Defamation Suit Against CNN
WWG1WGA?
Michael Flynn’s brother and sister-in-law have sued CNN for $75 million, according to documents filed in New York federal court. The former national security adviser’s relatives, Jack and Leslie Flynn, accuse the cable network of defamation and invasion of privacy. They claim that CNN falsely painted them as followers of the QAnon mass conspiracy theory in a segment titled “CNN Goes Inside A Gathering Of QANON Followers.” The segment largely shows footage of a meeting of QAnon supporters, including the photogenic icon of the Capitol riot known as the QAnon Shaman, but also briefly shows video tweeted by Michael Flynn of a July 4th gathering of his extended family. In the video, the Flynns recite a pledge to the U.S. constitution and end it with “Where we go one, we go all,” a slogan so frequently used by QAnon adherents it appears as the abbreviation WWG1WGA on movement merchandise. Jack and Leslie Flynn contend, however, that the slogan is unrelated to the movement and that they are “not followers or supporters of any extremist or terrorist groups, including QAnon,” despite being allegedly inaccurately portrayed as such.