Michael Flynn’s Lawyers Claim Judge Is Biased, Attempt to Go Over His Head
Michael Flynn’s lawyers have claimed the judge in his case is biased and attempted to go over his head to have the trial cancelled. Attorneys for the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump filed a petition asking the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to grant the Justice Department’s motion to drop the charges against Flynn. The decision not to pursue the charges was a controversial one that elicited a firestorm of criticism, as the retired general had already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. In lieu of a wholesale conclusion of the trial, Flynn’s lawyers have asked that any further proceedings take place under the purview of a different judge. The current presiding judge, Emmet Sullivan, has invited a former mafia prosecutor and judge to argue against the DOJ’s motion and assess whether Flynn perjured himself.