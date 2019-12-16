Judge Sets Michael Flynn’s Long-Delayed Sentencing for Late January
A federal judge set former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing for late January after rejecting his attacks against the FBI and the Justice Department, The Washington Post reports. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan set his long-delayed sentencing for Jan. 28 after rejecting his motion to find prosecutors in contempt for allegedly trapping him into a plea deal. Sullivan also rejected claims that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors had withheld 50 requests for evidence from Flynn’s legal team.
Flynn was initially going to be sentenced on Dec. 18, but Sullivan delayed it earlier this month pending a report from the Justice Department’s inspector general—who was probing the FBI’s Russia investigation and topics related to Flynn’s claims. In the report released last week, Inspector General Michael Horowitz found the agency was justified in opening an investigation into Flynn and other members of the Trump campaign. Flynn pleaded guilty over two years ago for lying to the FBI about his correspondence with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.