Michael Flynn’s Sister-in-Law Sues CNN for $100M Over QAnon Claims
STORMCHASER
The sister-in-law of Michael Flynn, MAGA diehard and one-time Trump national security adviser, filed a $100 million against CNN earlier this week, accusing the network of defaming her previously “untarnished” name. Valerie Flynn’s grievance, filed as a complaint Wednesday, is with a segment from correspondent Donie O’Sullivan that aired last February. The dispatch, an investigation into a separate gathering of QAnon followers, included a clip of Michael Flynn and his family members—including Valerie—at a Fourth of July barbecue, with their hands raised in allegiance. “Where we go one, we go all,” he recites, referencing one of the movement’s most popular slogans. Valerie Flynn’s suit alleged that CNN “selectively edited and altered” the clip, “fraudulently making it appear… that Valerie pledged an oath of allegiance to QAnon.” The filing denied that Valerie was a QAnon follower, adding that CNN’s “false attributions exposed Valerie to public scorn, ridicule and contempt.” The segment, the suit claimed, destroyed her standing in her Florida community. “Until she was egregiously defamed by CNN, Valerie enjoyed an untarnished reputation,” the filing insisted.