Ex-Judge Leading GOP Election Review Says He Doesn’t Get ‘How Elections Work’
TIME FOR CIVICS 101
One might assume a requirement of investigating election fraud in any state would include understanding how elections work. But that’s apparently not so—at least in Wisconsin. “Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work,” said Michael Gableman, a former GOP state Supreme Court justice who’s been appointed by the state Assembly leader to review Wisconsin’s 2020 election results. Gableman made the comment while speaking to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in advance of a meeting with the Green Bay City Council.
Gableman was tasked by Republican Assembly Leader Robin Vos to conduct the review, but since the initial appointment, Gableman has been seen mingling with conspiracy theorists such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and displaying a general lack of understanding of election procedures. Even still, Gableman has soldiered on with his work, issuing subpoenas to various Wisconsin counties—including to the city clerk in Milwaukee, who has nothing to with elections.