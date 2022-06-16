Ex-Judge Probing 2020 Election Fined $2K Daily After Courtroom Tantrum
‘UNPROFESSIONAL’
A Wisconsin judge has ordered that the man hired by Republicans to investigate the state’s 2020 election results be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with an earlier, ongoing public records request. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington sharply upbraided Michael Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice who once remarked that he didn’t understand “how elections work,” as “unprofessional” and misogynistic while charging him with contempt on Wednesday. Remington also said Gableman had violated his oath as a lawyer after a “disruptive and disrespectful” meltdown in a courtroom last Friday. At that hearing, called to determine whether Gableman had deliberately withheld documents from liberal watchdog American Oversight, Gableman threw what Remington called a “tantrum” and refused to answer questions. “You want to put me in jail, Judge Remington?” he asked while on the stand. “I’m not going to be railroaded.” Gableman, after being hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R), has been fruitlessly chasing down baseless claims of Wisconsin voter fraud for a year. His investigation has cost taxpayers roughly $900,000 and counting.