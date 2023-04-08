Utah Man Who Killed Family Blamed Everyone but Himself in Suicide Note

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The Utah man who killed his wife, mother-in-law, and four children after subjecting them to years of tyrannical abuse left behind a self-pitying suicide note, according to an investigative report. “This is nonsense and I can’t handle it for one more day. We will not be a burden on society. I kept asking for help and you wouldn’t listen,” Michael Haight, 42, wrote. “I would rather rot in hell than to put up with another day of this manipulation and control over me.” In fact, the report makes clear, Haight was the controlling force in the household and annihilated his family after his wife filed for divorce and as he was investigated for child abuse.