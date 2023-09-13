Lovers Sentenced to Life for Sex-Fantasy Murder and Dismemberment

Read it at The Kansas City Star
Missouri lovers with a sick fantasy of murdering someone during sex were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday, two years after authorities dug up a woman’s dismembered body. Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra were convicted of luring Kensie Aubry, 32, to a brutal death in which she was choked to death over the course of four minutes. A teen girl who said she was sexually abused by the couple blew the whistle on them, telling police they showed her photos of a mutilated body—which was later found in Hendricks’ yard.