Michael Ian Black isn’t laughing. At Donald Trump, that is.

“I’ve never heard him say anything actually funny. I’ve never heard him construct what I would call a joke. He’s mean, he’s only mean, and sometimes when he says mean things, people laugh,” the Wet Hot American Summer actor told The New Abnormal politics podcast co-host Andy Levy on the latest episode.

“I don’t think he really understands in any intellectual way what is humor, what makes a joke, why something might be funny or why it might not be funny,” adds Black, who recently wrote a piece on Stubstack titled “No Joke” that calls out conservatives for their inability to be funny.

He also tells Andy that Trump isn't the only politician who he thinks is “painfully unfunny.” In fact, Black doesn’t even think modern-day conservatives are capable of being funny and explains why.

“Cruelty has become the point,” he says, “and cruelty almost cannot be funny because, humor, for it really to work, has to be punching against the status quo.”

Later in the interview, he also shares his thoughts on Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, then, and now.

Plus, TNA co-hosts Andy and Danielle Moodie kick off the segment by listening to more clips of unhinged Republicans, and one of Nancy Pelosi throwing major, major shade at Trump.

