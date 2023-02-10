Michael Irvin Files $100M Lawsuit After Being Dropped From Super Bowl Coverage
‘DAMAGING’
Michael Irvin filed a nine-figure lawsuit Thursday after he was dropped from the NFL Network’s coverage of the Super Bowl in the wake of an incident in an Arizona hotel over the weekend. The former Cowboys wide receiver is seeking $100 million in the case filed against a woman who accused him of misconduct and the parent company of the hotel where the alleged encounter took place, TMZ reports. Specific details about the accusations against Irvin have not been disclosed, but the suit claims that Irvin merely “causally exchanged pleasantries” with the unnamed hotel employee, “shook her hand, and went to his room alone.” The suit further claims that the hotel manager reported the alleged misconduct to the NFL “with the intention of damaging that relationship and canceling [Irvin],” and that the hotel refused to listen to witness accounts of what happened offered by Irvin and his team.