Michael Jackson’s Accusers Get to Take Their Case to Trial
GREENLIGHT
Two Michael Jackson accusers who were featured in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland have been allowed to proceed with a lawsuit against the late pop star’s corporations, according to People. Wade Robson and James Safechuck say Jackson sexually abused them when they were children in the 1980s and 90s and claim MJJ Productions staff helped cover up abusive behavior. Robson and Safechuck allege production workers found their underwear near Jackson’s bed at the Neverland ranch and did nothing about it. “Jackson's house was staffed with employees who enacted policies and procedures to isolate Jackson and these children knowing that Jackson had sexually abused minors before and was sexually abusing these plaintiffs,” one of the accusers’ attorneys said during a hearing in July. Previously, California law required sexual assault lawsuits to be filed by the time the victim turned 26. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law in 2020, and the accusers attempted to file again the following year but were unsuccessful. Now, they have appealed the case and have been allowed to move forward in court after three appellate judges ruled in their favor.