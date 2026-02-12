Michael Jackson Estate Slams MAGA-Convert Rapper’s Use of Music

1960’s TV star Lory Patrick died at the age of 92. The actress began her career as a model and commercial actress in the 1950s, but soon became a leading lady with her role in the show, Tales of Wells Fargo. Patrick was best known for appearing in more than 70 TV productions, including her best-known roles in Tales of Wells Fargo, Wagon Train, and Bonanza. She was also a star on the silver screen, with supporting roles in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Surf Party. A relentless creative, Patrick also directed the original production of the play St. John in Exile in 1984, which has had an enduring legacy as it was turned into a film shortly after her directorial debut. Later in her life, Patrick chose to step back from acting and worked as a prolific magazine columnist, author, and TV writer, which stemmed from her early start writing for Bonanza. The actress was married to fellow actor Dean Jones. She leaves behind a large family, including her two daughters, Caroline Jones and Deanna Demaree, son Michael Pastick, three siblings, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Danny Masterson’s ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is still in urgent need of a kidney, even after receiving hundreds of donor offers from fans after posting about her search online. According to sources close to Phillips, the situation is “touch and go by the minute,” and the offers have been “incredible outpouring of support,” but “doctors haven’t found a match yet,” TMZ reported. She is seeking kidney donors with blood types B negative, B positive, O negative, or O positive. The model was born with underdeveloped kidneys and had to undergo a kidney transplant nine years ago to manage the medical issue. Phillips has since suffered from serious complications following the initial surgery in 2017, including a serious case of the BK virus. Her original organ transplant failed, leaving her in the life-threatening state she is in now. She is currently hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Phillips divorced Masteron in 2023, after the That ’70s Show star was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two convictions of forcible rape from two separate 2003 incidents.
Rapper Sexyy Red, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry, has been called out by Michael Jackson’s estate for using his music without permission. “We were totally unaware of this,” a spokesperson for the estate told Billboard on Thursday, adding that the 27-year-old rapper’s use of the music was “unauthorized.” The statement comes after a video surfaced of Sexyy Red performing her version of Jackson’s “Beat It,” retitled “Just Eat It,” a raunchy take on the original. The explicit version of the song—which rapper Lil Yachty shared online, joking that it will appear in an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic set to hit theaters in April—has received widespread criticism online. “Whoever cleared the ‘Beat It’ sample for Sexyy Red, I hope they know they not seeing heaven,” wrote English rapper Monie Love. Sexxy Red grabbed headlines for her performance at the January wedding of President Donald Trump’s adviser, Alex Bruesewitz, held at both Mar-a-Lago and Trump National Doral Miami. The event was also attended by Nicki Minaj, another rapper and outspoken Trump supporter. Though Sexyy Red proclaimed that she voted for Kamala Harris in 2024, she previously embraced a MAGA-adjacent image by posting the phrase “Make America Sexy Again” on her Instagram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed the International Olympic Committee for disqualifying fellow countryman Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in the games. The skeleton racer was kicked from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet honoring Ukrainian athletes who had died from Russian attacks during the competition. Zelensky tore into the Committee on social media, saying, “Sport shouldn’t mean amnesia, and the Olympic movement should help stop wars, not play into the hands of aggressors.” The IOC does not allow any form of political demonstration, according to its founding charter. IOC President Kirsty Coventry told reporters that “The IOC was very keen for Mr Heraskevych to compete” and offered other options to the athlete, including wearing a black armband or donning the helmet immediately after the race concluded. However, Heraskevych balked at any attempts that required him to skip wearing the helmet during the race. “These athletes sacrificed their lives, and because of this sacrifice, I am able to be here, so I will not betray them.” On Thursday, the day of the race, the IOC revoked his accreditation to compete. Heraskevych said the decision left him gutted. “It’s hard to say or put into words. It’s emptiness,” he told reporters.
Kim Jong Un, 42, may be preparing to officially designate his 13-year-old daughter Kim Ju-ae as his successor, according to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). All former leaders of North Korea have been men, , fueling skepticism in the South over whether Kim Ju-ae would ultimately inherit power. However, Kim Ju-ae has been attending major state events with her father since 2022, including weapons tests and military parades—carefully choreographed displays of regime power. Most recently, she was present at a family visit to Pyongyang’s Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a mausoleum that houses the preserved bodies of past North Korean leaders. “In the past, [the NIS] described Kim Ju-ae as being in the midst of ‘successor training’. What was notable today is that they used the term ‘successor-designate stage’, a shift that’s quite significant,” Lee Seong Kweun, a South Korean lawmaker, told the Guardian. February holds one of the most momentous political conferences for North Korea, at which the 42-year-old authoritarian is set to outline his plans for the nation. If Kim Ju-ae is in attendance, that could be a clear sign that she is being primed for the seat of power, according to the NIS.
President Donald Trump’s second administration is witnessing increasing signs of strain on the housing market, with realtors sounding the alarm over slowed sales nationwide amid the highest January prices on record. The National Association of Realtors reports that high property values, limited listings, and shakier economic sentiment resulted in an 8.4 percent decline in sales in December. Compared with the same month last year, sales were down 4.4 percent overall, marking the weakest level since late 2023 and the sharpest monthly pullback since early 2022. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun is calling it “a new housing crisis.” Buyers are “struggling,” he said, adding that “the movement is not happening. Americans are stuck.” The latest figures reflect deals finalized after late-year contract signings, a period when mortgage costs hovered before easing slightly. The 30-year fixed rate now stands near 6.1 percent, with declines recorded in every region, and the South and West posting the largest drops.
HGTV is ditching Nicole Curtis and her show of 15 years, Rehab Addict, after a video emerged of her saying a racial slur while filming. In the clip, Curtis says “fart n-----” and then asks to cut her verbal gaffe from the broadcast. “What the f--- is that I just said? Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life,” Curtis says. Fans of the show blamed HGTV for allowing racism to continue on the show unabated. “@hgtv…. So let me get this straight. You filmed her saying this. Continued filming her show. Edited it out for her. And went on to air the show. Wow,” an individual commented on Curtis’ most recent Instagram post. HGTV quickly disavowed the embattled TV host and told The Independent that they had been “recently made aware” of the use of a racial slur. “We have removed the series from all HGTV platforms. We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace,” continued the statement. Curtis apologized on Wednesday for her language to TMZ. “The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.”
Florida A&M University is scrambling to contain backlash after reports that a student was told she couldn’t use the word “Black” on a Black History Month flyer. Click Orlando reported that third-year law student Aaliyah Steward said she was instructed to remove the word from promotional material for the FAMU Black law students association—or replace it with an abbreviation. University leadership quickly moved to reverse that guidance. In a statement sent to students on Monday, obtained by The Daily Beast, FAMU President Marva Johnson said the use of the word “Black” or the phrase “Black History Month” does not violate Florida Senate Bill 266 or Board of Governors Regulation 9.016. The confusion appears to stem from a misreading of the law. Cecil Howard, associate provost and interim dean of the law school, said in a statement to students that the original directive was “an overly cautious interpretation” which went beyond what the diversity, equity, and inclusion restrictive legislation requires at Florida public universities. Johnson said the university is now changing protocol following the error. Moving forward, her office will oversee communications tied to event-related materials to prevent similar incidents.
A retired U.S. Army colonel has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after admitting he shared classified war plans with a woman he met online, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. Kevin Charles Luke, 62, pleaded guilty in October to unlawfully transmitting national defense information and was sentenced in federal court in Florida. In October 2024, Luke texted the woman a photo of a classified email from his government account, writing, “sent to my boss earlier, gives you a peek at what I do for a living.” The image revealed key details of an upcoming military operation. Officials said the unauthorized disclosure could have caused serious damage to U.S. national security. Luke served nearly 40 years in active duty and reserve roles before retiring as a colonel in 2018. He later worked as a civilian employee for U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa and held a top-secret security clearance. Prosecutors said he had signed a nondisclosure agreement as recently as 2019.
Black gloves found roughly a mile and a half from Nancy Guthrie’s home are being tested for DNA, according to sources who confirmed the information to CBS News. Reports conflict on whether one glove or a pair was found, but photos and video from the New York Post show the FBI’s Evidence Response Team collecting what appears to be a single black glove from a roadside near the 84-year-old’s house on Wednesday. The glove appears to resemble one worn by a masked figure captured in surveillance footage obtained from Guthrie’s Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31— the day she disappeared. Since the footage was released on Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received more than 4,000 calls in 24 hours, and overall, the FBI has received more than 18,000 tips related to the case. So far, investigators have revealed that blood spotted by news cameras outside Guthrie’s front door belongs to her, but no other biological evidence has been recovered. On Thursday, Fox News reported that a white tent was spotted at Guthrie’s home, where blood was found. The search for Nancy, who is the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has included one person detained for questioning, but that man was released within hours and told multiple outlets he had no involvement in Guthrie’s case.