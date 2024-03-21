Michael Jackson’s Son in Legal Battle With Grandma Over Star’s Estate
INFIGHTING
A messy legal battle is dividing the family of the King of Pop, with Michael Jackson’s youngest son reportedly taking his 93-year-old grandma to court over the use of his dad’s estate funds. Bigi Jackson, 22, formerly known as Blanket, filed a motion to block Katherine Jackson from using money from the estate to fund an appeal for a ruling that was made in favor of the executors of Jackson’s estate, TMZ reported. The exact ruling being appealed by the elder Jackson wasn’t clear Thursday, but its apparently a fight that’s not worth spending big bucks on, in Bigi’s opinion. The loved ones were once on the same side in the mysterious legal battle, TMZ reported, but have since split after an initial ruling didn’t go their way. Katherine reportedly wants to continue the fight at the expense of Michael’s estate, which his son wants none of—especially since the estate already pays her an annual allowance in the seven figures, TMZ reported. A judge is yet to rule on the matter.