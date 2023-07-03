Read it at TMZ
Marcus Jordan, the 32-year-old son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, has been dating 48-year-old really star Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Michael Jordan’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, since November last year. Now, the 60-year-old NBA superstar has finally revealed that he isn’t happy about it. “No!” was Jordan’s response when a TMZ reporter asked him whether he approved of the relationship on Sunday evening. Jordan and Pippen were close friends, but had a falling-out after the release of the Netflix documentary The Last Dance, and Jordan’s son dating Pippen’s ex, who stars on The Real Housewives of Miami, likely won’t help repair things.