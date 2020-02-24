Michael Jordan Jokes at Kobe Memorial: ‘I’ll Have to Look at Another Crying Meme’

NBA legend Michael Jordan referenced the ubiquitous “Crying Jordan” meme as he paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the deceased Lakers star’s memorial in Los Angeles on Monday. With tears streaming down his face, the Hall of Famer provided a moment of levity in the Staples Center when he joked that he’d just given the internet yet another gift.
“We talked about everything. He was just trying to be a better person,” Jordan emotionally said, pausing for several moments to gather himself before breaking the ice: “Now he’s got me, and I’ll have to look at another crying meme for the next—,” prompting the arena to break out in laughter and applause.
“I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see that for the next three or four years,” the Charlotte Hornets owner continued with a smile. “That is what Kobe Bryant does to me!”