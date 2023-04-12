Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Sneakers Break World Record at Auction
SOLD!
A pair of signed Michael Jordan sneakers has broken the previous world record for a pair of trainers worn by the basketball legend, selling for a whopping $2.2 million at auction. While the Tuesday sale for the ‘Bred’ Air Jordan XIIIs was on the lower end of Sotheby’s estimated $2 million–$4 million price tag, the sale still outpaces Jordan's former record—a pair of Nike Air Ships sold for $1.47 million in 2021–of its title. ‘Bred’ is a shorthand synonym for ‘Black and Red.’ Jordan wore the shoes during his Last Dance season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98, and according to a release from Sotheby’s, it was the final pair “Michael would ever lace up in an NBA game.” The shoes aren’t even the biggest payday for Jordan memorabilia—a Last Dance jersey Jordan wore during the 1998 NBA finals sold for an incredible $10.1 million in 2022.