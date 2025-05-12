Basketball Legend Michael Jordan Signs NBC Deal
Michael Jordan is ready for his close-up. The six-time NBA champion will join NBC as a “special contributor” when the network resumes its NBA coverage this fall. While Jordan was previously reported to be joining the company as a commentator, NBC Sports told The Athletic that it’s too early to put an official title on his role. His hiring is part of a major makeover for NBC, which has not broadcast NBA games since 2002. As part of an 11-year, $76 billion broadcast deal that includes Amazon Prime Video, ABC, and ESPN, the network will begin airing NBA games when the new season starts in October. Jordan’s role, whatever it may be, is part of NBC’s larger push to generate nostalgia for the ’90s, when its previous NBA coverage was at the height of its popularity. The company has also revived “Roundball Rock” by John Tesh, its fan-favorite NBA theme music, and will use AI to recreate the voice of its late announcer Jim Fagan for promotional spots. Plus, Jordan isn’t the only icon of ’90s basketball NBC has tapped for the upcoming broadcasts. He’ll join former Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller, who has been hired as a game analyst.