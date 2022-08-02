Michael Keaton Has Better ‘Sh*t to Do’ Than Finish a Superhero Movie
Golden Globe winner Michael Keaton is a busy man. He is also an inextricable part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having played the villain Vulture in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. He’s also set to don the cape and cowl to play Batman in the upcoming DC film The Flash, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. Despite that, however, he’s never seen a Marvel or DC project in its entirety, he told Variety in a Sunday profile. “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies—any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow—trust me! It’s not that,” he told the magazine. “It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!” Keaton isn’t the first star to come clean about his lack of superhero cinematic knowledge; in 2012, WandaVision star Paul Bettany admitted to having never seen any of the Iron Man movies, despite having voiced Tony Stark’s AI system J.A.R.V.I.S. for four years at that point.