Politics

Michael Keaton Rips Trump and Musk: ‘They’re Not Your Bros’

BATMAN SPEAKS OUT

The movie star recently appeared on the Harris-Walz campaign trail, rallying support for the Democratic presidential ticket in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Journalist

Michael Keaton at the "Goodrich" Los Angeles premiere held at AMC The Grove 14 on October 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Michael Keaton unleashed a brutal critique of men attending rallies with and supporting Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The Batman actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak directly to his male followers, whom he told “these people have no respect for you, trust me.”

“They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid,” Keaton continued in the video. “They don’t want to hang out with you, they have nothing in common with you, they’re not your bros.”

He pointed to the former president’s infamous claim that he could shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters as Trump believing ”these people are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’ll still vote for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie star’s has long disapproved of Trump and his politics and publicly backed President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He appeared recently on the Harris-Walz campaign trail, helping to drum up votes and rally support for the Democratic presidential ticket in his home state of Pennsylvania.

While some of Keaton‘s Instagram followers left supportive messages on his candid clip, which earned nearly 30,000 likes, others urged the Academy Award winner to “stick to acting.”

“You should seek help for your Trump Derangement Syndrome,” one user wrote. Another comment read “Stick to your day job, Keaton.”

Lily Mae Lazarus

Lily Mae Lazarus

Journalist

LilyMaeLazarus

lazarus.lilymae@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

politics

Trump Raged at Slain Soldier’s Funeral Bill: ‘$60K to Bury a F***ing Mexican’

Josh Fiallo
politics

Trump Is a Hitler-Loving Literal Fascist, Says Ex-Chief of Staff

William Vaillancourt
politics

Fox Defends Hitler Remark as Trump Was a Company Dictator

Sean Craig
politics

Harris: This is What We’ll Do If Trump Tries to Claim He Won

AJ McDougall
politics

Elon Musk Escalates Tim Walz Beef With Late-Night Attack

Claire Lampen