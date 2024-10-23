Michael Keaton unleashed a brutal critique of men attending rallies with and supporting Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The Batman actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak directly to his male followers, whom he told “these people have no respect for you, trust me.”

“They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid,” Keaton continued in the video. “They don’t want to hang out with you, they have nothing in common with you, they’re not your bros.”

He pointed to the former president’s infamous claim that he could shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters as Trump believing ”these people are so stupid, they’re so dumb, they’ll still vote for me.”

The movie star’s has long disapproved of Trump and his politics and publicly backed President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He appeared recently on the Harris-Walz campaign trail, helping to drum up votes and rally support for the Democratic presidential ticket in his home state of Pennsylvania.

When Batman tells you to get out the vote, you get out the vote.



Thank you @MichaelKeaton for coming home to Western PA to rally support for @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz.



Let’s suit up and get to work! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/gHjH6qQ87V — Kamala for PA (@KamalaforPA) October 22, 2024

While some of Keaton‘s Instagram followers left supportive messages on his candid clip, which earned nearly 30,000 likes, others urged the Academy Award winner to “stick to acting.”

“You should seek help for your Trump Derangement Syndrome,” one user wrote. Another comment read “Stick to your day job, Keaton.”