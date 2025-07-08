Michael Madsen’s Cause of Death Revealed By Personal Doctor

Authorities in Los Angeles have confirmed the cause of actor Michael Madsen’s death on July 3 at the age of 67: heart failure. Madsen’s doctor told a local NBC affiliate that heart disease and alcoholism would also be named as contributing factors on his death certificate. Madsen shot to prominence in the 90s with brash, eccentric characters in films including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Donnie Brasco”—in which he played a sadistic ex-con and a murderous mob boss, respectively—and he enjoyed a long-running collaboration with moviemaker Quentin Tarantino. After his breakout role in “Reservoir Dogs,” Madsen scored parts in three more of Tarantino’s films (and, notably, turned down the role of Vincent Vega in “Pulp Fiction.”) Despite maintaining his sobriety in recent years, Madsen was said to have struggled with drinking and debts in the weeks leading up to his death. A friend of his told The Sun last month that the actor was at risk of losing his home, and claimed he had asked to borrow $10,000 three weeks before his death. Madsen is survived by his six children, as well as his sister Virginia and mother Elaine. Virginia is an Oscar-nominated actress, while Elaine is an Emmy-winning filmmaker and author.