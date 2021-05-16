Rombauer Wins Preakness Stakes
Rombauer won the 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, beating out competitors Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon, ESPN reports. Rombauer, who was trained by Michael McCarthy and ridden by Jockey Flavien Prat, had 11-1 odds to win, yet sped to first place, passing the other horses by 3 1/2 lengths. Midnight Bourbon won second place, and Medina Spirit, the winner of the Kentucky Derby, won third place. “Just goes to show you that small players in the game can be successful, as well,” McCarthy said about Rombauer’s victory. “To win is amazing. To win the Preakness is even better,” Prat reportedly said. The race is normally held with over 100,000 fans in the audience, but due to COVID-19 protocols, only 10,000 were allowed to attend with mask-wearing. Last year’s Preakness was held in late fall with no fans allowed to attend, according to ESPN.