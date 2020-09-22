Convicted Bank Robber Received $600,000 in PPP Loan Scam: DOJ
ALLEGEDLY BACK AT IT
A previously convicted bank robber has now been charged for attempting to obtain fraudulent Payment Protection Program loans worth $4.7 million, according to the US Department of Justice. Michael C. Moller, 41, successfully received $599,251 in PPP loans to “pay employees for Fall River, MA, businesses, none of which are incorporated with the Massachusetts Secretary of State, or for which investigators could locate any tax or bank records,” prosecutors said. Court documents say he applied for some of the loans under his girlfriend’s son’s name, while others were filed under his father and his girlfriend’s brother’s name. “As a result of those bank loan applications, financial institutions provided Moller a total of $599,251 dollars in stimulus PPP loans he was not entitled to receive,” prosecutors said. In 2010, Moller was convicted of fraud, and while on supervised release, he was convicted of four counts of bank robbery. He was sentenced to 108 months in prison, and will remain on supervised release until July 2022.