Michael Moore Blasts Senate Dems as ‘Genocide Arms Dealers’

Michael Moore warned Democrats that the party’s continued support of supplying arms to Israel could cost them “more elections.”

“What better way to celebrate losing the November 5th election than by continuing to ignore the will of the American people who oppose Israel’s war on Gaza,” the filmmaker wrote in a Substack post on Saturday. “Gaza. Nothing says to the public ‘we hear you’ better than the Democratic Party announcing that ‘we’re going to kill even more children in Palestine now with your/our American tax dollars.’”

Moore’s scathing critique of his own political party comes following more than a 30 Democratic senators voting against resolutions this week that would have blocked arms being sent to Israel. The PEACE resolution was introduced by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and aimed to narrow the scope of US support in Israel’s war efforts in Gaza.

Moore dubbed the Democratic lawmakers who opposed the resolution, including Pennsylvania’s Sen. John Fetterman and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, “genocide arms dealers.” Those who voted in support, he commended for having “the courage to say no.”

“Democratic senators should know better. And their behavior in supporting this aggression will only cost them more elections,” Moore wrote. “Voters under 45 and people of color combined (making up nearly half the electorate), have no interest in war and would rather our government spend our money on our schools, our elderly, and our broken health care system. Time to cut Bibi off.”

A longtime critic of Democrats' support of Israel, Moore helped organize an effort that led to 100,000 people in Michigan casting protest votes against President Joe Biden in the state primary.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, he urged Kamala Harris to use her leverage as vice president to demand that Biden broker a cease-fire and withhold military aid from Israel.