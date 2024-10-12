Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office.

“With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.

Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity that provided sweeping protections for “official acts” made by sitting presidents—which has created judicial over Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election—Moore argued that Biden can now essentially govern however he wants while he remains in office.

“Some people are now calling you a ‘lame duck’ president—but then it occurred to me today: You’re not done. You’ve still got 100 days left in office! And the Supreme Court has just granted you super powers — AND immunity!” the film director continued.

Moore detailed a series of executive actions he said Biden should take before Jan. 20, 2025, claiming that the initiatives “already have the support of the majority of the American people.”

Moore’s “Bucket List for Scranton Joe” included 13 line items such as officially declaring the Equal Rights Amendment as “the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution,” eliminating student and medical debt, banning spam text messaging, granting clemency for non-violent drug offenders, and pardoning Edward Snowden.

The Hollywood veteran also called on Biden to “free the hostages in Gaza, free the political prisoners in Israel and stop this slaughter,” warning that his presidential legacy risked being defined by ongoing violence and conflict in Israel and Palestine.

“You want to help people, Joe. That’s your legacy. That’s the real Joe Biden,” wrote Moore.