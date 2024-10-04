Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election

On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.

“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore, who grew up in the suburbs of the Midwestern city he made famous in his debut documentary Roger & Me (but has since moved away), writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director, who also voices his political views on The Michael Moore Podcast, has been a frequent critic of Donald Trump and overall thinks things are looking good for Harris.

“Right now, if you know how to really read the polls, or if you have access to the various private and internal polling being conducted by and shared only amongst the elites, Wall Street, and Members of Congress, then you already know that this election was over weeks ago,” he also writes, presuming Harris the winner in several election scenarios. That said, “It is never wise to do a victory dance on the two-yard line when Trump is your opponent.” As such, Harris has to walk a fine line to see one of his successful scenarios come to fruition.

“Biden’s continued funding and arming of the Netanyahu regime has already depressed the Michigan vote,” Moore explains, so if Harris were to pivot towards the center, she could rock the boat. If she holds steady, however, Moore has glowing predictions for the vice president. “The vast majority of the country, the normal people, have seen enough and want the clown car to disappear into the MAGA vortex somewhere between reality and Orlando,” he writes.

What’s “being said to me in private by people I respect—and not just in whispers, but in excited tones of exuberance,” Moore writes, is that “a new era is being born, one where caucasian is just one of the options but no longer the bossy pants of the world.”

But complacency about a Harris win could be just as dangerous, he argues. “An aggregate of top polls as of today shows that Harris will defeat Trump in the Electoral College count by 270 to 268, but I think we need more,” he writes. “We need to ensure that Trump loses in a landslide.”