University of Florida Student President Faces Impeachment Over $50,000 Donald Trump Jr. Visit
As President Trump’s public impeachment hearings get underway Wednesday on Capitol Hill, a slightly smaller-scale impeachment probe is unfolding at the University of Florida. UF’s student president is facing his own impeachment inquiry after he helped bring Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to campus last month at a reported cost of $50,000. The school’s student government has served President Michael Murphy with the impeachment resolution, arguing that last month’s speaking engagement amounted to a misuse of student fees. They argue Trump and Guilfoyle were paid with mandatory student fees, making it an alleged violation of rules that ban the use of public student funds to support or oppose a “political party at any level.” Murphy has argued in the student newspaper, the Independent Florida Alligator, that the couple’s speech wasn’t a campaign event, so didn’t violate rules.