Trump Hire Michael Pack Sued for Mass Firings at U.S. Government-Funded Global Media Agency
The new Trump-appointed CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Michael Pack, is being sued for the mass firing of top executives and advisory boards of federally funded international broadcasters in what was described as a “Wednesday night massacre.” The firings came hours after Pack introduced himself to employees at the agency and fueled fears that he intends to turn independently operated organizations under his control into mouthpieces for the White House. The New York Times reports the new lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Open Technology Fund, and it claims that Pack doesn’t have the legal authority to fire staff or board members. It also alleges that Pack violated a clause in federal broadcasting law that protects government-funded news outlets from political interference. “The law protects the independence of these organizations,” said Ben Scott, a plaintiff in the lawsuit. “We will not stand aside while these principles are trampled.” The U.S. Agency for Global Media is yet to comment on the suit.