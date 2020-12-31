New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    Trump’s Head of U.S. Media Agency Attempts Power-Grab Weeks Before Biden Inauguration

    Ana Lucia Murillo

    Breaking News/Cheat Sheet Intern

    The United States Agency for Global Media

    Michael Pack, the Trumpian CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, is attempting to maintain control of Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia despite the fact that President-elect Biden has already indicated he will be ousting him when he takes office next month. Pack has proposed binding agreements that will make it impossible to remove him or other pro-Trump allies from Radio Free Europe or Asia’s board within the next two years, according to NPR. Pack serves as chairman of the board for the two organizations. If signed, the move “will compromise the freedom from political influence” of the organizations, officials from Radio Free Europe and Asia said in a statement. During his tenure at the U.S. Agency for Global Media, Pack has launched investigations into Voice of America journalists who he perceives as anti-Trump.

