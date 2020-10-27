Trump Hire Revokes ‘Firewall’ That Ensured Reporters’ Independence at Voice of America
‘I AM STUNNED’
Michael Pack—the Trump-appointed CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media who has been accused of trying to turn independently operated government organizations under his control into White House mouthpieces—appears to have taken another major step in his quest. NPR reports Pack has removed the regulatory “firewall” that had protected Voice of America and its affiliated newsrooms from political interference in their journalism. Pack said the protections were “harmful to the agency and the U.S. national interest,” and said he had interfered using his mandate “to support the foreign policy of the United States.” Former VoA Director Amanda Bennett told NPR: “I am stunned... It removes the one thing that makes Voice of America distinct from broadcasters of repressive regimes.”