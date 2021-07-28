Michael Phelps Can Relate to Simone Biles’ Struggles: ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’
SHOW OF SUPPORT
Simone Biles has found support in the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps. “The Olympics is overwhelming. There are a lot of emotions that go into it,” the swimmer told NBC while discussing the gymnastic legend’s withdrawal from Team USA events due to mental-health struggles. “We carry a lot of things, a lot of weight on our shoulders. And it’s challenging, especially when we have the lights on us and all the expectations that are being thrown on top of us. It broke my heart.” Team USA still managed to win the silver medal in the team event on Tuesday, with Biles cheering them on from the sidelines. Biles has also pulled out of Thursday’s individual all-around competition. In an Instagram post, Biles commented on the immense pressure she faces during competition. “I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard,” she wrote in a caption. Phelps said he understands where Biles is coming from and hopes her actions on Tuesday will start a dialogue about mental health. “It is okay to not be okay,” he said.