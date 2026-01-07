Ronald Reagan’s Eldest Son Dies at 80

The eldest son of former President Ronald Reagan has died at age 80. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute announced the death of Michael Reagan, “a steadfast guardian of his father’s legacy,” in a Tuesday post on X. It did not disclose a cause of death. “Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals,” the statement read. The family separately said he died in Los Angeles on Sunday. Michael was best known as a conservative commentator who regularly contributed to the right-wing Newsmax network and hosted his own radio talk show, The Michael Reagan Show. Michael was the adoptive son of the future president and his first wife, Jane Wyman. He was the eldest of Reagan’s five children and spoke openly about coming to terms with his adoption journey in his autobiographies. Michael was married for over five decades to his second wife, Colleen, with whom he shared two children. “Michael was and will always remain a beloved husband, father, and grandpa,” the family said. “Our hearts are deeply broken as we grieve the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him.”

