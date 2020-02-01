CHEAT SHEET
    Brother of Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Is Suing Him for Defamation: Report

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Pawan Sharma/AFP via Getty

    Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, is suing the Amazon boss for defamation—claiming he was falsely blamed for leaking photos to the National Enquirer. TMZ reported that in the suit, Sanchez describes himself as a “dutiful brother” who was “scapegoated” during an investigation into the leak. The Daily Beast was the first to report that Sanchez was believed to have leaked racy texts from Bezos to Lauren that wound up in the tabloid. Last week, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported that federal authorities have evidence that Lauren sent texts, including a shirtless photo of Bezos, to her brother—who then allegedly sold them to the Enquirer for $200,000.

