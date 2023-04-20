CHEAT SHEET
Michael Schumacher’s Family Plans to Sue Over Fake AI ‘Interview’
Michael Schumacher’s family is planning to take legal action against a magazine that claimed to have secured an interview with the Formula One champion which turned out to use quotes generated by artificial intelligence. German weekly magazine Die Aktuelle ran a front-page story with a picture of Schumacher and the headline “Michael Schumacher, the first interview” above a strapline reading: “It sounded deceptively real.” The “interview” was only revealed at the end of the article to be fake, prompting outrage from fans. Schumacher retreated from public life following a skiing accident on vacation in the French Alps in 2013 and his family has remained protective of his privacy.