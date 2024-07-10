Security Guard Accused of Stealing Schumacher’s Health Records in $15M Extortion Plot
BLACKMAIL BACKFIRE
A former security guard of German F1 star Michael Schumacher was arrested Thursday over an alleged extortion plot that reportedly involved stealing two hard drives containing 500 pictures and 1000 files. According to German tabloid Bild, the security guard in question, identified only as Markus F, worked for the Schumacher family for several years before supposedly taking the hard drives containing private medical records and medication lists. He reportedly demanded $15 million for the stolen info to pay off debts. Schumacher, 55, has been married to his wife, Corinna, for almost 30 years, and the couple share two children, Mick and Gina-Maria. In 2013, he suffered a terrible ski accident and hasn’t been seen publicly since. Two other men have been arrested in connection with the crime, identified as Yilmaz T and his son Daniel L, Bild reported. Markus reportedly hired Yilmaz to carry out the blackmail plan for a small portion of the $15 million. After the three men made contact with employees of Corinna and demanded the money, the family contacted the police.