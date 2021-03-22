Former Top Capitol Riot Prosecutor: Maybe Trump Is Culpable
‘THE MAGNET’
The federal prosecutor who initially led the Justice Department’s inquiry into the Capitol riot believes there’s enough evidence to charge some suspects with sedition—and that ex-President Donald Trump may be criminally responsible. Michael Sherwin oversaw the investigation as the acting U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. until he stepped down from the role last Friday. In an interview with 60 Minutes broadcast Sunday night, Sherwin said: “It’s unequivocal that Trump was the magnet that brought the people to DC on the 6th... We have soccer moms from Ohio that were arrested saying, ‘Well, I did this because my president said I had to take back our house.’ That moves the needle towards that direction. Maybe the President is culpable for those actions.” Sherwin also said that the “evidence is trending toward” sedition charges against some of the rioters—the crime of conspiring to overthrow the government. It would be the first time federal prosecutors have brought a sedition case since 2010, when members of a Michigan militia were charged—but later acquitted—of the crime.