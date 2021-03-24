Justice Department Investigates Top Capitol Riot Prosecutor After Tell-All ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The federal prosecutor who initially led the Justice Department inquiry into the Capitol riot didn’t hold back when he sat down with 60 Minutes last week. In the interview broadcast on Sunday night, Michael Sherwin shared his view that there may be enough evidence to charge some riot suspects with sedition—and that Donald Trump could be held criminally responsible. But the DoJ doesn’t seem at all happy with those disclosures. Department officials refused to comment Monday when asked if Sherwin had asked for permission before he agreed to the interview, and now a federal prosecutor has confirmed that the DoJ is investigating the matter. John Crabb, the director of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, confirmed that Sherwin’s interview has been referred to the Department of Justice’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Sherwin stepped down as U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. on Friday to return to the U.S. attorney’s office in Miami.