Michael Strahan Accuses Ex-Wife of ‘Pattern of Abusive Conduct’ Toward Twin Daughters

Read it at TMZ
Former NFL star Michael Strahan is accusing his ex-wife of a “pattern of abusive conduct” towards their twin daughters, TMZ reported Wednesday. Strahan is seeking full custody of his two 15-year-old daughters Isabella and Sophia in a new lawsuit, accusing their mother Jean Muggli Strahan of physical and emotional abuse. The Hall of Famer is requesting that the teens, who live in North Carolina with their mother, move into his New York residence. The couple had a contentious public divorce in 2006, which ended in Jean winning primary custody of the girls. Strahan accuses his ex-wife of failing to take the twins to court-ordered therapy sessions as well as sports games and events, TMZ reported. He also reportedly wants his ex-wife to be held in criminal and civil contempt.