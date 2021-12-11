GMA Host Wants to Go Back Into Space After Blue Origin Flight
GALACTIC VOYAGE
Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin landed its third space tourism flight in five months Saturday morning, in which Good Morning America host Michael Strahan and the daughter of famed astronaut Alan Shepard completed their first 10-minute trip above the clouds. The trip departed from one of Blue Origin’s launch stations in Texas around 10 a.m. The experience, Strahan told those on the ground following the excursion, was life-changing. “I want to go back,” he said. “You got to get that perspective.” The crew also included four paying customers.
The flight was Blue Origin’s third this year, following flights by real-life Captain Kirk William Shatner in October and Bezos’ own flight in July. Shatner became the oldest person to fly to the edge of space during his voyage, a trip he described as “the most profound experience.”