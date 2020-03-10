Republican Mayor Abandons ‘Deranged’ Trump, Backs Biden for President
Joe Biden has found an unlikely supporter in Michigan just hours before the critical primary in the state. A Republican mayor who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 said he has abandoned the “deranged” president and thrown his support behind the Democratic frontrunner instead. Michael Taylor is the mayor of the city of Sterling Heights, and he made his announcement ahead of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in which his state has 125 delegates up for grabs. Taylor told the Chicago Tribune: “I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and he’s the candidate who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump.” Taylor was scathing of Trump, saying: “When it was down to him and Hillary, I kind of said, ‘Well, you are a Republican, and yeah he’s nuts, but maybe he’ll get better and you know he’s going to lower taxes.’... I slowly talked myself into it. ‘He can’t seriously be this deranged once he gets in there,’ and he’s even more deranged now than I thought then. So, I take the blame. I voted for him.”