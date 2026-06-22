How Jeffrey Epstein Exploited Bill Gates’ ‘Hellscape’ Marriage

A bestselling author has revealed Jeffrey Epstein’s chilling presence in the marriage of Bill and Melinda French Gates.

In a new column for his Substack, HOWL, Michael Wolff detailed Epstein’s front-row seat to the unraveling of the then-world’s richest couple and beloved philanthropists—largely because of the presence of the notorious pedophile himself.

“Gates, at the age of 59 in 2014, had two challenges: Turning the Gates Foundation into a transformative global power—not just to give away money, but in order to top himself, to grow and expand it to have as much impact on the world as Microsoft itself. And dealing with, or ridding himself of, his personal domestic nightmare,” Wolff, 72, wrote on Tuesday.

“Or, at least, this is how Epstein came to perceive and portray the situation.”

The couple were married for 27 years before they called it quits in 2021. Lou Rocco/Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Gateses divorced in 2021, two years after Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail. But more than five years before that, according to Wolff, Epstein had a “detailed picture of the marriage’s hellscape.”

“Melinda Gates’ version of the breakup of her marriage puts considerable blame on Epstein—and her abhorrence of her husband’s new friend,” Wolff wrote.

“Epstein’s version of his friendship with Gates, meanwhile, was that it was Gates who so abhorred his wife that he desperately needed a friend he could trust and confide in.”

Allegedly, French Gates took issue with her husband’s budding friendship with Epstein, a sex offender who had already served a criminal sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

“Gates and Epstein, in their new relationship, first had to deal with the ‘Melinda problem,’ not just a marital issue but a corporate one,” Wolff wrote.

Epstein died in August 2019 in what the New York City Medical Examiner called a suicide. HANDOUT/REUTERS

“Jealous of other influences on her husband, and wary of Epstein’s increasing presence within the foundation, she had focused on Epstein’s ‘Google history.’ That is, the bad stuff that came up in a basic search.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Gates for comment.

Wolff alleges that Epstein told him the billionaire and the disgraced financier hatched a plan to generate positive press for Epstein so that French Gates would finally accept his presence in her husband’s life.

However, French Gates’ version of events differs. The 61-year-old philanthropist has said she met Epstein only once and immediately sensed that he was “evil.”

“Have you ever in your life been around somebody that you just know is evil?” she tearfully recounted to The Guardian earlier this month.

“Any woman who has ever been around somebody who is evil or had an experience and then if you’re around somebody else who is evil. Just no, no.”

Numerous photos of Bill Gates with Jeffrey Epstein are included in the Epstein files. DOJ

Years earlier, French Gates publicly criticized her ex-husband, the co-founder of Microsoft, for maintaining ties with Epstein despite her objections.

She has also said that her ex-husband’s association with the disgraced financier was among the factors that contributed to the end of their 27-year marriage.

Gates himself has acknowledged that French Gates was wary of Epstein, telling foundation staff earlier this year that she was “always kind of skeptical about the Epstein thing.”

Earlier this year, French Gates found herself back in the spotlight after a trove of “Epstein files” included allegations that her former husband plotted to slip her antibiotics for a sexually transmitted infection he allegedly contracted following “sex with Russian girls.”

Gates, 70, has vehemently denied there is any truth to the claims contained in a 2013 email Jeffrey Epstein drafted.

French Gates, 61, spoke with NPR host Rachel Martin during an episode of her podcast Wild Card. Asked how it felt to see coverage of the files, French Gates said in a candid interview that her dominant emotion was “sad, just unbelievable sadness.”