‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ Continues to Assemble the Best Cast Ever

I May Destroy You will meet Severance will meet The Batman in Donald Glover’s upcoming adaptation of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for Amazon. Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and Paul Dano have all been cast in the series alongside Glover and PEN15’s Maya Erskine in the title roles, Variety reports.

In other words, all kings and queens. Best cast ever. No notes.

Though most of the plot is being kept under wraps, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is based on the 2005 film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Though they divorced in 2019—Have you ever even seen a tabloid cover?—Pitt and Jolie allegedly sparked a whirlwind romance on the set of the film. In this series, Glover and Erskine will star as John and Jane, a couple who venture into a new realm of their marriage after agreeing to work for a mysterious spy agency.

Coel, Turturro, and Dano have been tapped for guest roles in the series. Before he stole hearts with his role in Severance, Turturro most recently starred alongside Dano in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Though some of us have been around since Chewing Gum, Coel is best-known for her Emmy-winning series I May Destroy You, and was recently tapped to star in the upcoming Black Panther sequel.

Originally, Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge was set to star in the leading role opposite Glover, but dropped out due to “creative differences.” Glover stayed on the project, but the pair reported an “amicable split.” Mr. and Mrs. Smith would have marked a reunion after their droid-human romance in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Fleabag fans shouldn’t fret, though: the creator has another Amazon project in the works, as well as the fifth Indiana Jones movie. Waller-Bridge has an overall deal with Amazon—so though we won’t see her in Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the star’s face will be plastered all over Prime Video again soon.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be Glover’s first project following the upcoming fourth and final season of his Emmy-winning Atlanta. The series has no release date yet, unfortunately, but you can watch the original 2005 film on Starz in the meantime.