Cop Assaulted at Capitol Vents Fury at GOP’s ‘Bullshit’ Claims That Rioters Were Just Like Tourists
‘THOSE ARE LIES’
Michael Fanone has had enough of Republican “bullshit.” The police officer, who was tased and clubbed with a flagpole at the Capitol riot, has vented his anger after GOP lawmakers made a series of laughably wrong claims about the insurrection during a hearing on Wednesday. The most ridiculous statement came from Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who said the storming of the building was just like a “normal tourist visit.” Well, Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and a concussion after being assaulted by the MAGA mob, has some thoughts about that. Appearing on CNN on Thursday night, the officer said: “Peddling that bullshit is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol... It’s disgraceful.” He went on: “I’m not a politician. I’m not an elected official. I don’t expect anybody to give two shits about my opinions. But I will say this, you know, those are lies.” Fanone is still suffering from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder after he was attacked in January.