Michele Bachmann Says Sarah Palin ‘Should Be Commended’ for Eating Out After Positive COVID Test
TOTALLY NORMAL
Former Republican congresswoman Michele Bachmann said Friday that Sarah Palin made a good decision by going to a restaurant in New York after testing positive for COVID-19. Bachmann told Fox News host Jesse Watters that the former vice presidential nominee “is to be commended because she’s trying to act like a normal human being in the greatest city in America: New York City.” Bachmann added that she thinks it’s time to “start resuming normal American life…rather than cowering in our basements.” Palin is in New York for a defamation trial against The New York Times, but the trial was put on hold on Monday when the judge presiding over the case announced that Palin had tested positive for COVID. It’s unclear which day she tested positive. But local guidelines advise individuals who test positive to isolate themselves for five days. Palin was spotted eating outdoors at a Manhattan restaurant on Wednesday. A spokesperson for New York City Hall told CNN that they found her actions “highly irresponsible.” Palin, who is unvaccinated, was also seen eating inside the same restaurant on Saturday—a violation of the city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining.