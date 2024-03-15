GOP Nominee for North Carolina Schools Chief Called for Execution of Biden, Obama
VIOLENT FANTASIES
A conservative activist who once called for the murder of President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama is the Republican nominee to be the superintendent of North Carolina’s public schools, CNN reports. Michele Morrow, who has previously called public schools “indoctrination centers” and “socialism centers,” is in contention for the responsibility of her state’s $11 billion school budget. Morrow one commented “Death to ALL traitors!!” in response to an image of Obama in an electric chair. She later defended her statement, alleging that Obama’s drone strike campaign in the Middle East constitutes treason. Morrow has also suggested in a tweet that President Joe Biden should be killed for recommending citizens wear masks. CNN also found that Morrow had posted comments calling for the execution of Hillary Clinton and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Some Republicans have continued to normalize calls for violence against Democrats and the president. Earlier this week, attendees at a GOP event in Kansas City were invited to punch an effigy of Biden.