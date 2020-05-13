Fancy D.C. Restaurant Will Reopen With Mannequin Guests in Dining Room
As restaurants plan to reopen their dining rooms under orders to limit capacity, a three-Michelin star restaurant in Washington D.C. has a concept to make the atmosphere seem a little less lonely: fill half the restaurant with fully-dressed mannequins. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has allowed businesses in some areas to open on May 28 as long as they adhere to social distancing rules, so The Inn at Little Washington has decided to seat mannequins wearing vintage-style outfits at unoccupied tables starting May 29. “I’ve always had a thing for mannequins—they never complain about anything, and you can have lots of fun dressing them up,” said chef Patrick O’Connell. “This would allow plenty of space between real guests and elicit a few smiles and provide some fun photo ops.” The restaurant, which has tasting menus that cost up to $248 per person, is collaborating with a local theater to set up the mannequins.