Obamas’ Audio Production Company Ditches Spotify After Tense Few Years
SO LONG
Barack and Michelle Obama have officially ditched Spotify and signed a deal to produce audio programs with Amazon after a tense few years with Spotify, Bloomberg reports. The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground, released several programs like “The Michelle Obama Podcast” and “Renegades: Born in the USA” on Spotify but the relationship reportedly soured as Higher Ground wanted to introduce a wider array of voices and pitched several shows to Spotify that were never green-lit. When Spotify declined to renew their deal in April, the Obamas were forced to sign with either Audible or iHeartMedia, Bloomberg reported. “At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard—and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” the former president said in a press release.