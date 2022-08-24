Michelle Branch’s Domestic Assault Case Dropped Amid Divorce
A domestic assault case involving singer Michelle Branch has been dropped by the state, TMZ reports. Branch was arrested on Aug. 12 after she was accused of slapping her hubby in Nashville, just hours after she posted a tweet announcing their split because of his alleged infidelity. That assault charge was dropped by the state on Wednesday, however, for undisclosed reasons. Cops said Branch admitted to them that she’d slapped Patrick Carney, the drummer for The Black Keys, in the face “one or two times.” Carney and Branch, who’ve since called it quits, have a 6-month-old daughter together. In a since-deleted tweet, Branch accused her ex of sleeping with his manager while she stayed at home with their newborn. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she wrote. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me.” The couple had been married for three years.