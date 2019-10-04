CHEAT SHEET
Woman Obsessed With Mass Killings Arrested for Making Dozens of Pipe Bombs: Authorities
A 27-year-old Florida woman was arrested this week for allegedly making two dozen pipe bombs and admitting she intended to hurt people with them, CNN reports. During a Friday press conference, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michelle Kolts has been charged with 24 counts of making a destructive device with intent to harm. Sheriff Chad Chronister said Kolts’ parents alerted authorities Thursday evening after they found “significant amount of pipe bombs, other bomb-making materials and numerous weapons” in her bedroom. Each bomb contained nails, metallic pellets, or a combination of both. Pistol power, 23 knives, nunchucks, along with books and DVDs about “murder, mass killing, domestic terrorism and bomb making” were also found in her room. Authorities say Kolts admitted to making the devices, and stated that they were meant to hurt people—though officials did not find any evidence that Kolts had formed an actual plan to use them.
According to Chronister, she had a “infatuation” with previous mass killings like the Columbine shooting and Oklahoma City bombing. An online printing company contacted officials about Kolts in August after she ordered bomb-making instructions and anarchist materials. At the time, Kolts told investigators she didn’t intend to harm anyone, and authorities did not feel she was a threat to others or herself.